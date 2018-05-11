Father talks about discovery of son's body 6 months after disappearance

Jeff Kennedy has spent nearly every day for the last six months checking in with police in California for updates on his missing 31-year-old son, Zachary.
This week, the Butler Township man got the news he feared: investigators found Zachary’s remains buried in the backyard of a home he had visited the night he disappeared.
Amy Marcinkiewicz talks to Jeff Kennedy about his son’s case, featured on “Dateline,” and the most important thing to him right now, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Health department: Droppings, dead mouse found at North Side restaurant
- 'Don't let my baby die,' mother to deputy who helps save 3-month-old boy
- Armed man shot, killed by police in Lower Burrell identified
- VIDEO: Pickup truck takes out 2 light poles on a highway in Wisconsin
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}