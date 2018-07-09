WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A Washington County father is wanted for his abusing his 6-month-old baby.
According to police, he broke both of her legs, nine ribs and lacerated her liver.
She is recovering at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
