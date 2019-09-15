REPUBLIC, Pa. - Emergency officials confirmed to Channel 11 that firefighters were on scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Main Street in Republic.
Officials would not elaborate on the scope of the fire.
Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story on 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Cause of death, funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh Steelers legend Sam Davis
- Homeowner's body found after 'suspicious' explosion sparks fire
- Man wanted for assaulting girlfriend's baby turns himself in
- VIDEO: Heartburn drug Zantac, generic versions could contain small amounts of possible carcinogen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}