Fayette County woman needs new liver, kidneys after Arizona hike goes horribly wrong

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The family of 26-year-old Rebecca Rowan is pleading with the community to help after a hike in the Arizona desert went horribly wrong.

According to family members, Rowan and her brother live in Connellsville and were vacationing in the southwest. They went on a day hike, but things quickly turned bad. They ran out of water, became severely dehydrated and got confused.

Rowan fell down a ravine. The pair were out in the desert until first responders could find them hours later.

As a result, she now needs a liver transplant and new kidneys.

Her family told Channel 11 that Rowan had let her health insurance lapse and now needs $300,000 just to get on the transplant list.

They’re asking for people to help.

“We have seen how Pittsburgh and the area has pulled together for many people and we are just hoping that they can help us help her,” family members said.

The goal is to eventually get her back to the Pittsburgh area, but she’s not able to get on a plane yet.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate

