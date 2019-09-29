DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Rescuers are working to reach a bicyclist who reportedly went off a bike path and into the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County.
911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 crews were called about 9:40 a.m. to Wheeler Bottom in Dunbar Township near Connellsville. The man was reportedly riding on the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail went he went over the river bank.
Emergency crews located the man and had to cross the river to where he was spotted.
Rescuers had to launch boats into the river to reach the man because they were unable to go down the riverbank to get him.
Officials said one patient was transported from the scene.
We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with Channel 11 for updates.
