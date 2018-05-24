0 FBI announcing new campaign to combat school hoax threats

PITTSBURGH - The FBI is announcing a new campaign aimed at educating the public on the consequences of hoax threats to schools and other public places.

The announcement comes in the wake of several threats to schools in our area.

FBI officials said the majority of threats are made on social media, with most of them being a hoax. The number of threats also nearly tripled over the last few months – since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Officials said the FBI does, however, follow up and “investigate every threat made in order to determine their credibility.” When the investigation concludes it was a false or hoax threat, officials said federal charges are considered – carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

State charges can also be considered in these cases.

“We can all agree our children are our future,” said Special Agent in Charge Bob Johnson in a press conference Thursday. “If you intend to threaten that future, in my book, you become public enemy number one, and I will use all the resources available to locate you, apprehend you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with tips to report potential threats or suspicious activity is asked to “immediately reach out to their local police department by calling 911, or contact the FBI or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI).”

