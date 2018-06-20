  • FBI at scene of incident in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The FBI is at the scene Wednesday morning of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill neighborhood.

    The incident is unfolding in the area of Dunlap Street, where authorities have been seen going in and out of a home.

    Officials have not provided further information.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI at scene of incident in Pittsburgh neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot along street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search for missing woman last seen over the weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sex assault appears in court