FBI begins 7-day search of Georgia landfill to find answers in Fla. woman's disappearance

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching a Georgia landfill for answers surrounding a missing woman.
Agents will be searching the site for the next seven days.
A Butler County woman is the main suspect in the Florida woman's disappearance.
According to the FBI, Kimberly Kessler, who was reported missing from Butler in 2004, was seen on surveillance video in May throwing something into a dumpster north of Jacksonville.
Joleen Cummings was last seen on May 12. She worked with Kessler at a hair salon.
Surveillance video shows Kessler parking Cummings' car and leaving it in a parking lot. Kessler is being held in a Florida jail.
