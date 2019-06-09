PITTSBURGH - The FBI said a man pleaded guilty to drug charges after federal agencies and local police investigated a Pittsburgh area street gang.
The FBI said Rashem Littleberry, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute a large amount of heroin.
The bureau, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration along with nearly a dozen state and local agencies, started a wiretap investigation into the Greenway Boy Killas street gang in 2017. The FBI said the gang was involved in violence and drug trafficking in and around an area known as the Greenway Projects in the city's West End.
The FBI said Littleberry could face 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or both.
