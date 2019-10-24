BUMPASS, Va. - The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia who is believed to be with a man who might be armed and dangerous.
Isabel Hicks was last seen early Monday at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, authorities said.
It is believed Hicks is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr., who is also from Bumpass, according to the FBI in Richmond.
Investigators suspect Hicks and Lynch might be camping in wooded areas.
Hicks is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Lynch is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Authorities said it’s possible Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia license plate VEM-9071.
If either Lynch or Hicks are spotted, people are urged to not approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information that might lead to locating Hicks and Lynch is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.
