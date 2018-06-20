  • FBI, narcotics officers raid Observatory Hill home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The FBI and Pittsburgh narcotics officers were seen Wednesday morning going in and out of a home in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill neighborhood.

    Investigators with the attorney general’s office were also involved in the raid at the home on Dunlap Street. At one point, what appeared to be a safe was carried out.

    It is unclear why authorities were at the home, but Channel 11 News learned it was one of several cases across the region.

    Neighbors said a nice family, including a newborn, lives in the Dunlap Street home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI, narcotics officers raid Observatory Hill home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorney general to release results of investigation into local Catholic…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooting victim found in car died at hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search for missing woman last seen over the weekend