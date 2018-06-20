FBI, narcotics officers raid Observatory Hill home

PITTSBURGH - The FBI and Pittsburgh narcotics officers were seen Wednesday morning going in and out of a home in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill neighborhood.
Investigators with the attorney general’s office were also involved in the raid at the home on Dunlap Street. At one point, what appeared to be a safe was carried out.
It is unclear why authorities were at the home, but Channel 11 News learned it was one of several cases across the region.
Neighbors said a nice family, including a newborn, lives in the Dunlap Street home.
