FBI Pittsburgh offers $5,000 reward for recovery of stolen gun

PITTSBURGH — FBI Pittsburgh is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of a gun stolen from a government vehicle.

The FBI vehicle was stolen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. from Schenley Park.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in partnership with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, is devoting significant resources to locate the weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, and remove it from the possession of the untrained individual(s) who may have it.

All area law enforcement agencies were quickly notified of the theft and are assisting the FBI as warranted. Anyone with information should call FBI Pittsburgh immediately at 412-432-4000.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that it sounds like criminals are looking out for people that are working out, trying to steal their stuff. I think that maybe they need some more cameras up here or lights or something,” Kevin May said at Schenley Park.