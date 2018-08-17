  • FBI, police asking for help identifying bank robber

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - The FBI in Pittsburgh and the New Brighton Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank on Friday.

    Police said the man entered the Huntington Bank on Third Avenue around 1:15 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money.

    The robber got away on foot, according to police. He is described as a black male in his 30s, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has a beard and was wearing a black T-shirt, khaki pants and glasses.

    No one was injured.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.

