NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - The FBI in Pittsburgh and the New Brighton Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank on Friday.
Photos: FBI, police asking for help identifying bank robber
Police said the man entered the Huntington Bank on Third Avenue around 1:15 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money.
#FBI Pittsburgh and New Brighton Police are investigating a robbery at the Huntington Bank in New Brighton today around 1:15pm. The suspect gave a note to the teller demanding money. Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/xfM0uJN5ti— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) August 17, 2018
The robber got away on foot, according to police. He is described as a black male in his 30s, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has a beard and was wearing a black T-shirt, khaki pants and glasses.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.
