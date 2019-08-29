CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The FBI and Cranberry Township police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said the man showed a teller at the PNC Bank on Route 19 a note claiming he had a weapon.
No one was injured.
Surveillance cameras captured the man during the robbery, which happened shortly before 5 p.m.
The man is described as white and in his mid-30s to mid-50s. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, a dark green hat and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.
