  • FBI, police surround home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - FBI agents and police officers have surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood Thursday morning.

    The incident is unfolding on South Graham Street.

    It is unclear why authorities have surrounded the home.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories