FBI, police surround home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - FBI agents and police officers have surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood Thursday morning.
The incident is unfolding on South Graham Street.
It is unclear why authorities have surrounded the home.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
BREAKING: FBI, cops surrounding home in Friendship. We are working to learn what’s going on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/iKM6NbpAqr— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 16, 2018
