  • Man barricaded inside Brackenridge home

    Updated:

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and police officers surrounded a home in Brackenridge Tuesday morning.

    Neighbors alerted Channel 11 to the large law enforcement presence on Morgan Street and 8th Avenue just after 8 a.m.

    Investigators said they one person barracaded inside a home on 8th Avenue.  

    Federal officials said it's part of an ongoing investigation.

