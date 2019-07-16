BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and police officers surrounded a home in Brackenridge Tuesday morning.
Neighbors alerted Channel 11 to the large law enforcement presence on Morgan Street and 8th Avenue just after 8 a.m.
Investigators said they one person barracaded inside a home on 8th Avenue.
.@FBIPittsburgh & Brackenridge police activity on and around 8th Street. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/lleCwtkWxp— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 16, 2019
Federal officials said it's part of an ongoing investigation.
