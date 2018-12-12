FBI warns of scammers using fear of hacked information to manipulate victims

PITTSBURGH - Recent hacks and breaches have left the information of millions of people vulnerable.
Now, scammers are using it to their advantage.
The Pittsburgh FBI said they’re beginning to see more scammers setting up fake websites and contacting people claiming their information has been hacked.
Aaron Martin is learning more about the threat from the FBI, as well as the warning they’re giving potential victims, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
