The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first direct generic competitor to the EpiPen, according to NBC News.
This sets the stage for cheaper competition that may lower prices.
We're working to get a statement from Mylan, the local company that manufactures the EpiPen, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
According to NBC News, the new generic drug will be made by an Israeli generic manufacturer and will have a different name.
It was approved after the FDA issued new guidelines for generic copies of drugs like the EpiPen.
TRENDING NOW:
- Road rage incident ends with car flipping, person going to hospital
- FBI, police swarm home in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died
- VIDEO: Husband arrested in case of missing wife, 2 young daughters
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}