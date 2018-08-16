  • FDA approves first authorized generic competitor to EpiPen

    The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first direct generic competitor to the EpiPen, according to NBC News.

    This sets the stage for cheaper competition that may lower prices.

    We're working to get a statement from Mylan, the local company that manufactures the EpiPen.

    According to NBC News, the new generic drug will be made by an Israeli generic manufacturer and will have a different name.

    It was approved after the FDA issued new guidelines for generic copies of drugs like the EpiPen.

