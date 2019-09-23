PITTSBURGH - Federal drug charges have been filed in connection with drug overdoses Sunday morning at an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side, officials said Monday.
Three people died and four others were hospitalized as a result of the overdoses, which were reported at the Southside Works City Club Apartments on Tunnel Boulevard, police said.
Charges were filed against Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo. Charges against him include possession with intent to distribute and a substance causing death or serious bodily injury.
All of the victims are believed to have been together at an undetermined venue before moving to an apartment, where they apparently overdosed, according to investigators. They were wearing orange wristbands.
Five of the victims were found in the apartment, one was found in an elevator and another was found outside at 26th and Carson streets, police said.
Authorities said the overdoses appear to have been isolated and are not a case of a tainted drugs being passed around in a large volume at a venue. However, they are concerned about a tainted and potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.
