Federal government shutdown derails Penn Hills demolition project

PENN HILLS - The federal government shutdown is hitting close to home.
Demolition slated for a handful of homes in Penn Hills has been halted indefinitely because some of the funding needed to complete the projects can’t be secured.
Erin Clarke is working to find out what that means for the township and the contractors who were scheduled to do the work, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
