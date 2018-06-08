  • Federal indictment details charges in several clinic raids

    Updated:

    A federal indictment charging the owner of a string of suboxone clinics with illegally distributing the drugs over a four-year period was unsealed Friday afternoon.

    It charges Redirections owner Jennifer Hess with illegally distributing a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute and healthcare fraud.

    Aaron Martin is going through those documents to learn more about the investigation that led to Hess’ indictment for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

