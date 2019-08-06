As FedEx Logistics relocates to its new headquarters in downtown Memphis, the company is looking to move employees to the city from several other areas — including Pittsburgh.
A source told the Memphis Business Journal that the company is starting the process of moving half of its Pittsburgh workforce to Memphis. The company is also contemplating moving staff to Tennessee from Akron, Ohio, Buffalo, New York and Tampa, Florida. Efforts to reach the company for comment were unavailing.
