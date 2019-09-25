WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is in court in Westmoreland County to face sexual assault charges.
Vazquez was arrested earlier this month in Allegheny County on charges out of Florida, where the alleged victim now lives. Shortly thereafter charges from Westmoreland County were announced.
Vazquez, 28, admitted to exchanging sexually explicit pictures with the 13-year-old victim and driving to her home in Scottdale, where he attempted to have sex with her in his car about two years ago, officials said. The girl is now 15 years old and lives in Florida.
