BROWNSVILLE, Pa. - Jackie Jackson will be the very first African American woman on Brownsville's council. She's joining some other women leaders in that community who are making history, too.
"It's pretty exciting," Jackson said.
Jackson will join Barbara Peffer, Beth Bock and Tracy Zivkovich as members of the City Council.
"That's always been a subject that's been addressed, more women getting involved in local government, and watching these three ladies during the last year, it was exciting to see the energy that they put into the community," Council President Jack Laver said.
