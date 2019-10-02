A feral cat found in Baldwin has tested positive for rabies.
The Allegheny County Health Department said the cat was found near the intersection of Campbell and Fidelity drives.
The ACHD reminds people to always avoid contact with stray and wild animals to avoid potential rabies exposure and to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
This is the 23rd rabid animal in Allegheny County this year: 16 raccoons, five bats and two cats.
