Feral cat tests positive for rabies

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A feral cat found in Frazer Township tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Wednesday.
The cat was captured near the 2300 block of Dellenbaugh Road and brought to one of the health department’s facilities.
The cat is the fifth rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2019. Three raccoons and a bat have also tested positive.
“Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated,” according to the health department. “Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department.”
County residents are being reminded to avoid stray and wild animals, and to make sure pets are up to date with vaccinations.
