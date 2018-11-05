Feral felines cause concern for Plum residents

PLUM, Pa. - Wild cat colonies are becoming a bit of an issue, according to officials in Plum, and now officials are trying to hold people responsible for the felines they feed.
The borough has received complaints from residents who claim some neighbors are leaving food out overnight for wild cats and the feral felines are becoming a nuisance by damaging landscaping and living under sheds and decks.
The mayor says some people feed responsibly by putting out food during the day and trapping the cats to have them neutered.
But those who don't take responsibility for cats they feed will be held accountable if an ordinance right now in the works passes.
Those in violation will face a warning first, then a fine.
Residents Channel 11 talked with have mixed feelings.
“I know somebody that does feed them. So in a way I think well, is she going be worried about it? But in a way I guess it is good because if you do feed them it does probably increase the problem. I kind of have mixed feelings about it because we're cat people,” Plum resident Frank Ferraro said.
