Fewer guns detected at Pennsylvania airport checkpoints in 2018

    PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration agents at airports across Pennsylvania discovered fewer firearms at checkpoints in 2018.

    The TSA said officers stopped 75 handguns in the state last year, which is a decline from the 80 that were caught in 2017.

    Below is a comparison of handgun seized at Pennsylvania airports in 2018 vs. 2017:

    • Pittsburgh International Airport – 32, 34
      • *Photo of a gun detected at PIT in December is above.
    • Philadelphia International Airport – 35, 25
    • Lehigh Valley International Airport – 4, 7
    • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport – 1, 1
    • Harrisburg International Airport – 6, 6
    • Arnold Palmer Regional Airport – 2, 2

    In total, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year, which is a 7 percent increase over 2017.

    Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm.

    More information on traveling with a firearm can be found HERE.
     

