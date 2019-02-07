Fewer guns detected at Pennsylvania airport checkpoints in 2018

PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration agents at airports across Pennsylvania discovered fewer firearms at checkpoints in 2018.
The TSA said officers stopped 75 handguns in the state last year, which is a decline from the 80 that were caught in 2017.
Below is a comparison of handgun seized at Pennsylvania airports in 2018 vs. 2017:
- Pittsburgh International Airport – 32, 34
- Philadelphia International Airport – 35, 25
- Lehigh Valley International Airport – 4, 7
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport – 1, 1
- Harrisburg International Airport – 6, 6
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport – 2, 2
In total, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year, which is a 7 percent increase over 2017.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm.
More information on traveling with a firearm can be found HERE.
