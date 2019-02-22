PITTSBURGH - Police tell Channel 11 they have found the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month.
The crash occurred on Feb. 7 near PPG Paints Arena and the man who was hit died of his injuries on Feb. 19.
On Friday, Feb. 22, police said they recovered the 2008 Crysler Town & Country minivan they believe was involved.
At this time there have been no arrests made.
If anyone has information about this crash they're asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.
This is a breaking story.
