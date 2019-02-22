  • Police find mini-van involved in deadly hit-and-run near PPG Paints Arena

    PITTSBURGH - Police tell Channel 11 they have found the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

    The crash occurred on Feb. 7 near PPG Paints Arena and the man who was hit died of his injuries on Feb. 19.

    On Friday, Feb. 22, police said they recovered the 2008 Crysler Town & Country minivan they believe was involved.

    At this time there have been no arrests made.

    If anyone has information about this crash they're asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

