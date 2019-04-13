  • Fight between 2 groups inside Monroeville Mall led to shots fired outside, police say

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Monroeville Mall Friday night.

    Police said they were called to the mall after a group of two men got into an altercation in the middle of the mall before spilling out into the parking lot. 

    Once outside, one of the men, who was wearing a black coat with yellow striping, turned around and fired at least 10 rounds toward the mall, according to police.

    As of now, there are no known victims, police said, but it is still possible that someone was hit.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said the mall went into lockdown as a precaution and officers took around 30 minutes to verify no one was inside.

    When Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca arrived on the scene, she could see several bullet holes in the front doors of Macy's and multiple shell casings outside. 

    Police said that no one has been arrested, but there are surveillance cameras throughout the area and they are hoping that the footage will lead them in the right direction

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories