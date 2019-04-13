MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Monroeville Mall Friday night.
Police said they were called to the mall after a group of two men got into an altercation in the middle of the mall before spilling out into the parking lot.
Once outside, one of the men, who was wearing a black coat with yellow striping, turned around and fired at least 10 rounds toward the mall, according to police.
This woman was inside Monroeville Mall when the shots were fired - she said she heard at least 8 of them. Police say 2 groups of men got into a fight in the middle of the mall & it spilled outside. One guy turned around & fired. No arrests @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ObGymoilV0— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019
As of now, there are no known victims, police said, but it is still possible that someone was hit.
Police said the mall went into lockdown as a precaution and officers took around 30 minutes to verify no one was inside.
When Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca arrived on the scene, she could see several bullet holes in the front doors of Macy's and multiple shell casings outside.
NEW: multiple shell casings outside of Macy’s doors. Police are canvassing the area. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IC2zhgPQBP— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019
You can see there is a bullet hole in the Macy’s door @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JT4D2QrviJ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019
Police said that no one has been arrested, but there are surveillance cameras throughout the area and they are hoping that the footage will lead them in the right direction
