NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A dispute between two ex-roommates turned violent Sunday in what neighbors said is a normally quiet North Braddock neighborhood.
A woman who lives next door said her 37-year-old sister was shot twice in the leg during the altercation.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment. She’s in stable condition.
Shattered glass is strewn across the front porch of the Grandview Avenue home and crime scene tape is bundled up in the corner.
Police were called to the home just before 9 p.m. after neighbors heard gunshots and screaming between two women during the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
The victim’s sister said the argument was over her sister gathering belongings from when she used to live at the neighboring home.
Neighbors said it was a chaotic scene.
“I had to run out and grab some pop for the Steelers game cause we ran out of soda. I came driving down the street and there’s all these police cars, and they’re like standing on the porch,” one neighbor told Channel 11.
A woman was taken into custody. Her name has not been released.
