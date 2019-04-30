PITTSBURGH - A fight for change is heading from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg Tuesday.
Lawmakers have been looking to change laws focused on police accountability and professionalism, and they’re supposed to move forward Tuesday on legislation introduced about two weeks ago.
Rep. Summer Lee said it’s the duty of lawmakers to listen to calls for change.
After the acquittal of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld in the death of Antwon Rose, the push for change grew and groups in Pittsburgh promised to take action.
A lawyer for Rose’s family attributed the trial’s outcome to current law, which says, in part, an officer is:
“Justified in the use of any force which he believes to be necessary to effect the arrest and of any force which he believes to be necessary to defend himself or another from bodily harm while making the arrest.”
One of the changes lawmakers are looking at is to modify the definitions in the statute for the use of force to mean police would have to do everything in their power before firing their weapons.
Groups from Pittsburgh will leave Tuesday morning to rally at the state house.
