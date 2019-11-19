PITTSBURGH - Officials with Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh are warning people living and working around the city that there are bridge and road closures along with parking restrictions due to a film shoot.
The closures and restrictions will be in place in areas through Sunday.
Full closures:
- Barkers Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Eighth Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth Street and the Tenth Street Bypass from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Maddock Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge from 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. tomorrow, 6 p.m. tomorrow to 6 a.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and 4 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Intermittent closures:
- Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Isabella Street between Federal Street and Anderson Street from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Mazeroski Way between West General Robinson Street and the cul-de-sac from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Seventh Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Sixth Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Stanwix Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- West General Robinson Street between Mazeroski Way and Federal Street from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
No parking allowed:
- Boulevard of the Allies between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street on Saturday
- Liberty Avenue between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street on Saturday
- Mazerozki Way between West General Robinson Street and the cul-de-sac today through 8 a.m. Sunday
- Seventh Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue on Saturday
- West General Robinson Street between Federal Street and Art Rooney Avenue today through 8 a.m. Sunday
TRENDING NOW:
- 2-year-old gets hands on gun, woman accidentally shot in Westmoreland County
- Ross Township police lieutenant suspended without pay over alleged inappropriate comments
- 'Jeopardy's' Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer to face off in prime time special
- VIDEO: Ex-wife of John Chapman shares shocking new details
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}