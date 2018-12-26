Final Steelers game to include activities and prizes for fans, Wiz Khalifa Terrible Towel Twirl

PITTSBURGH - Sunday’s Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a big one.
It’s the last home game of the season and the Steelers’ playoff hopes are on the line. Oh, and Pittsburgh-native Wiz Khalifa will be there to lead Steeler Nation in the pregame Terrible Towel Twirl.
The team has a lot of activities and giveaways for the “Thank You Fans” game. Every fan in attendance will receive a scratch-off ticket and every ticket is a guaranteed winner.
Here are just some of the prizes fans will be eligible to win:
- Two tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta
- Autographed Authentic Jerseys from members of the current team
- Autographed footballs from a member of the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Autographed Footballs from Super XIII and XLIII Champions
- Steelers Autographed Stamped Footballs signed by all members of the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh Steelers Gift bags
- Admission to a 2019 VIP Day at Steelers Training Camp
*NSync member and Pittsburgh-native Chris Kirkpatrick will sing the National Anthem. Local first responders will compete in a skills competition on the field during halftime.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early so they can take part in all of the festivities.
To see the complete list of games, events and prizes for this Sunday’s game, CLICK HERE.
