Final vote expected on proposed gun legislation in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A final vote is expected Tuesday on the controversial proposed gun legislation in the city of Pittsburgh.
The proposed legislation would make it "unlawful to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City."
We're looking at what the vote would mean for gun owners, and how soon it could take effect, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
