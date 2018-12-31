WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A fire marshal is investigating a fire Monday morning at a hair salon in West Mifflin, officials said.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at A Touch of Heaven Hair Boutique on Texas Avenue.
Firefighters said they did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke outside the building.
Witnesses told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer they saw a man pouring gasoline on the building and running away. Officials have not commented on those accounts.
No one was hurt, and damage to the building was not significant, officials said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 14-pound, 13-ounce newborn sets record at hospital
- Missing man with dementia spotted 30 miles from where he was last seen
- Woman critically injured after being shot inside local home
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner inspired by young boy fighting cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}