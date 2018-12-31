  • Fire at hair salon under investigation

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A fire marshal is investigating a fire Monday morning at a hair salon in West Mifflin, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at A Touch of Heaven Hair Boutique on Texas Avenue.

    Firefighters said they did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke outside the building.

    Witnesses told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer they saw a man pouring gasoline on the building and running away. Officials have not commented on those accounts.

    No one was hurt, and damage to the building was not significant, officials said.

