  • Fire at Unity Township home believed to be intentionally set

    Updated:

    UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews battled a fire in Westmoreland County early Wednesday that officials believe was intentionally set. 

    Firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. to an abandoned house in the 100 block of Bruno Road in Unity Township.

    Related Headlines

    It took fire crews several hours to put out the flames. 

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    No one was injured. Investigators haven’t determined what caused the fire, but said it will be ruled arson.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire at Unity Township home believed to be intentionally set

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire could burn for days because of previous business housed in building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 killed, 8 injured in New York City house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Upper Saint Clair home 'charred' by fire, officials say