UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews battled a fire in Westmoreland County early Wednesday that officials believe was intentionally set.
Firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. to an abandoned house in the 100 block of Bruno Road in Unity Township.
Related Headlines
It took fire crews several hours to put out the flames.
No one was injured. Investigators haven’t determined what caused the fire, but said it will be ruled arson.
BREAKING:— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 2, 2018
Investigators tell me this will be ruled an arson
No word on suspects@WPXI https://t.co/VjQFfjvPBG
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident
- Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water
- Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail
- VIDEO: Umpire talks about the moment tree began to fall into softball game
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}