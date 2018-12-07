Fire badly damages home in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Channel 11 is on the scene of a house fire on Ascension Drive in West Mifflin.
The homeowner was inside at the time and told firefighters he saw flames on the first floor and ran out of the house.
Several fire departments came to help fight the fire.
House fire in West Mifflin. 1 guy inside...he saw flames and ran out. Everybody safe. House gone. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/twrKpRezlc— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) December 7, 2018
No one was hurt but the home was badly damaged.
The Allegheny County fire marshal is on the scene and is investigating.
