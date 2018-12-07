  • Fire badly damages home in West Mifflin

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Channel 11 is on the scene of a house fire on Ascension Drive in West Mifflin.

    The homeowner was inside at the time and told firefighters he saw flames on the first floor and ran out of the house.

    Several fire departments came to help fight the fire.

    No one was hurt but the home was badly damaged.

    The Allegheny County fire marshal is on the scene and is investigating.

