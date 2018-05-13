Fire breaks out after lightning strikes church steeple

A fire broke out after lightning struck the steeple of a Westmoreland County church Saturday.
The incident happened at Christ Reformed Church in East Huntingdon Township around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The church sits across from an elementary school on Route 31 in Ruffsdale.
The reverend of that church told Channel 11 the fire was contained to the steeple, but there is water damage in the sanctuary and the basement.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 7:30 p.m.
The church is more than 100 years old.
