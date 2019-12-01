  • Fire breaks out after major collision between car, motorcycle in Allegheny Co. neighborhood

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A huge collision between a car and a motorcycle in McKees Rocks caused a massive fire that could be seen blocks away.

    The accident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Woodward Avenue.

    The details surrounding the crash and what caused the fire are unclear, but Channel 11 crews could see smoke pouring into the sky after the collision.

    The vehicle was completely burnt.

    One person was taken to the hospital, but police did not specify if those injuries were due to the crash or fire.

