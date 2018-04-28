  • Fire breaks out at assisted living facility

    MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - A fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Mercer County on Saturday.

    The fire happened at Fellowship Manor on Orchard Drive around noon, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

    Officials told Channel 11 a small kitchen fire turned into a ton of smoke.

    Two people have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

