  • Fire breaks out at house in Butler Township

    Updated:

    BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out Friday morning at a house in Butler Township.

    Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. to the area of New Castle and West Park roads, emergency dispatchers said.

