Fire breaks out at senior high rise in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A senior high rise in New Castle caught fire Friday night.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the Vista South Apartments in New Castle.
Firefighters said grease ignited a stove on the third floor.
A neighbor said she heard a woman yell that her apartment was on fire and when she went to help, her cat ran inside.
Firefighters rescued both women and the cat.
"All I did was try and grab my cat and come down the stairs and he was so scared, he dropped and ran and he ran into her apartment," Sheila Pitts said.
Another cat did die in the fire.
Emergency crews treated six people at the scene, but no one was hospitalized.
Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to any other apartments and everyone was allowed back into their homes, except the woman who lives in the apartment where the fire started.
