  • Fire burning at American Legion in Fayette County

    Updated:

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out Friday morning at an American Legion in Fayette County, officials said.

    Flames were reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the American Legion on East Main Street in South Union Township.

    We’re heading to the scene and will have updates on Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire burning at American Legion in Fayette County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames shoot through roof of house as neighbors evacuated

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle house fire in Carrick

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman attacked with brick during robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Puppy killed in Ross Township fire