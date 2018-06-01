SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out Friday morning at an American Legion in Fayette County, officials said.
Flames were reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the American Legion on East Main Street in South Union Township.
We’re heading to the scene and will have updates on Channel 11 Morning News.
