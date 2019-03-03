MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A fire is burning at a business in Westmoreland County.
Crews are battling a fire at C-K Composites, a composite technology company on Bridgeport Street in Mount Pleasant.
There have been reported explosions at the building, according to 911 dispatchers.
No injuries have been reported.
Watch 11 at 11 for any new developments.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}