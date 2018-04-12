  • Fire burning at general store, apartments in Fayette County

    SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters have been called Thursday morning to a general store in Fayette County.

    Emergency dispatchers said a fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Resh's General Store on Indian Head Road in Saltlick Township.

    The store building also contains apartments, dispatchers said.

    We’re heading to the scene to learn more for Channel 11 Morning News.

