SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters have been called Thursday morning to a general store in Fayette County.
Emergency dispatchers said a fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Resh's General Store on Indian Head Road in Saltlick Township.
The store building also contains apartments, dispatchers said.
We’re heading to the scene to learn more for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man wanted for questioning in killing of woman, wounding daughter found dead
- State police find missing Latrobe woman's burned-out car in park
- Diocese: Deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate contact online
- VIDEO: When the Flyers last won the Stanley Cup
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}