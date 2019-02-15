ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out early Friday morning at a house in Rostraver Township.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at the home on Tyrol Boulevard, behind Equipment Connections & Party Rentals.
Officials said no one lives in the home, but it is used for storage.
