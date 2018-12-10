  • Home destroyed by fire in Pittsburgh's Hill District

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters are on the scene of an apparent house fire in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke is at the scene where smoke and flames can be seen coming from a brick building at 22 Ledlie Street.

    According to those at the scene, a grandmother lives in the house and had three of her grandchildren over when the fire started. No one was injured.

    According to investigators, the fire spread to all three stories of the home, and the home is now uninhabitable.

    The cause of this fire has not yet been determined.

