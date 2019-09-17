ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire burning Tuesday morning in Westmoreland county might have brought down power lines, emergency dispatchers said.
Flames were reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a home on Lucesco Road in Allegheny Township.
Dispatchers said everyone who was inside the home got out safely.
There are a few power outages in the area, according to West Penn Power’s website.
