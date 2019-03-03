MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A fire was burning at a business in Westmoreland County.
Crews battled a fire at C-K Composites, a composite technology company on Bridgeport Street in Mount Pleasant.
There were reported explosions at the building, according to 911 dispatchers.
No injuries were reported.
